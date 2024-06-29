Italian scout Andrea Ritorni has confirmed that there is Premier League interest in Tottenham Hotspur targeted full-back Michael Kayode, but says he should stay at Fiorentina for another year.

Despite being just 19, Kayode featured heavily for Vincenzo Italiano’s team last season, finishing with 37 appearances overall.

Scouts from different clubs have taken note of his potential and interest has emerged, particularly from English shores.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who is looking to strengthen his squad for next season, is showing interest in the player.

Ritorni, while confirming Premier League interest, advised Kayode to stay put for one more year to earn more maturity before taking the English top-flight head-on though.

“From Italy, there has been something, but little: more than anything else there is talk of the Premier League”, the scout, who works for the agency that represent Kayode, told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Ritoni also believes that the newly-appointed Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino wants Kayode and has predicted the young full-back to have a great season again under the 40-year-old.

“Today Kayode belongs to Fiorentina, who are holding on to him. Palladino wants him.

“Then if an offer arrives Fiorentina will decide.

“To date, there is nothing concrete, they are just rumours. I think and hope he stays to mature for another year.

“If he does another great year here, then he will also increase in value because I am convinced he will have a great season with Palladino.”

Tottenham’s fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Kayode.