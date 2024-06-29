Charlton Athletic have accepted an offer from Birmingham City for striker Alfie May, who is also wanted by Huddersfield Town, according to the South London Press.

May finished as the top scorer in League One last season despite Charlton enduring a troubled season that included a managerial change.

The capital club now look set to cash in on May, who has been chased by Huddersfield; it was suggested that Huddersfield had a bid accepted earlier this week, but then later claimed that was wide of the mark.

The Terriers now look set to lose out on May as Charlton have accepted an offer for the striker from Birmingham.

Blues have cash to spend despite their relegation from the Championship and will now hold talks with May over the weekend.

If May can agree terms on a move to St Andrew’s then he would be expected to join Chris Davies’ men.

Whether Huddersfield make a late attempt to try to hijack Birmingham’s swoop remains to be seen, but they are now on the back foot.

Blues would be landing a proven goalscorer at League One level in the shape of May and all eyes will be on how Addicks boss Nathan Jones, who also has his own promotion ambitions, handles the striker’s exit.