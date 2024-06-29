Leeds United have insisted that Brentford have not yet expressed an interest in signing Whites midfielder Archie Gray, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Elland Road outfit are at risk of losing Gray this summer after missing out on promotion back to the Premier League.

He is not short of suitors and a host of Premier League sides, along with Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund, would like him.

It has been claimed that Brentford have now joined the hunt for Gray, but Leeds have not heard from the Bees.

Brentford have not contacted Leeds to express an interest in signing Gray this summer.

Despite being just 18 years old and 17 for much of the previous season, Gray made a whopping 52 appearances for Leeds in the recent campaign.

He underlined his quality, operating as a midfielder or a right-back when needed by Daniel Farke.

Gray found the back of the net just once, but it was in a big, crunch game, as Leeds beat Leicester City 3-1 at Elland Road in February.