Leeds United are still waiting to hear from a player they have offered a new deal to, despite claims he is close to joining another club, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites announced their retained list earlier this month, with Daniel Farke’s side confirming new deals had been offered to defender Liam Cooper and midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

Neither have yet to sign the proposals on the table from Leeds so far.

Shackleton is claimed to be close to completing a free transfer move to Sheffield United, but Leeds have not heard from the midfielder about his intentions.

The Whites remain firmly in the dark over whether Shackleton will be accepting or declining their offer of a new deal to stay at Elland Road.

The midfielder came through the youth set-up at Leeds and the club are the only side he has been on the books of as a permanent player; he had a loan stint at Millwall in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now Shackleton looks poised to head away from Leeds to continue his career.

And if the 24-year-old does join Sheffield United then he will come face to face with Leeds in the Championship next season.