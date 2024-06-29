Lincoln City have made a bid to sign Cheltenham Town forward Rob Street, which is described as ‘significant’, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

Michael Skubala’s men went on a superb run towards the end of the League One season as they pushed for a playoff spot.

They fell just two points short, despite an impressive win at Oxford United, and Skubala is keen to equip his side for another promotion bid next term.

He wants Cheltenham’s Street to be brought in and the Imps are backing their manager.

The 22-year-old forward saw his season cut short by injury, but still made 22 outings in League One, making four goal contributions.

Lincoln have now gone in with what has been described as a ‘significant bid’ for Street.

Cheltenham, who were relegated into League Two, will have a decision to make over Street, who is under contract for a further two years.

Street came through the youth set-up at Premier League side Crystal Palace, but exited the Eagles on a permanent basis last summer to join Cheltenham.