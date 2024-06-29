Former Germany international Christoph Kramer believes that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori has been the best player at Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old was one of the mainstays of Luciano Spalletti’s Italy team at Euro 2024 and helped them qualify for the round of 16.

He was suspended against Switzerland in the last 16 game and Italy badly missed him as they lost 2-0.

Kramer has been left impressed by the defender’s performances and believes that the Bologna player has been the best player of the tournament.

“I never tire of saying it: he is the best player of this European Championship”, Kramer told German TV channel ZDF (via Spox).

Praising Calafiori for his measured approach to the game both in terms of tacking and shooting, Karmer added: “He doesn’t tackle if he doesn’t have to. He doesn’t shoot the ball under the stadium roof if he doesn’t have to.

“That’s a bit of a centre-back disease. He has such a great instinct. He’s incredible with the ball too.”

Calafiori has been of interest to a host of top Premier League teams, including Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

His displays at Euro 2024 could well have added further to Bologna’s asking price for him.

And with Italy’s Euro 2024 adventure over, there could be developments regarding Calafiori’s future soon.