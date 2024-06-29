Liverpool could move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this weekend, despite talks between the two clubs not leading to an offer, according to the Guardian.

The Merseyside giants want to add a winger to their squad over the course of the summer transfer window and they are admirers of Gordon.

With Newcastle battling to stay on the right side of PSR rules, talks were held between the two clubs, with Jarell Quansah being part of the deal, but Liverpool declined to take it any further.

Liverpool are not keen to lose Quansah, but they could still go back for Gordon this weekend with Newcastle under genuine pressure.

The Magpies must sell before Monday or they will fall foul of the Premier League’s PSR rules and could face a points deduction.

Other clubs are aware of Newcastle’s desperation and the Magpies are not in a strong position.

They are assessing multiple possible deals as they look to bring in the cash needed, but so far nothing has materalised.

Cashing in on Gordon, who they paid £45m to sign from Everton, is not something Newcastle want to do, but they could find their hands tied as the clock ticks down.