Newcastle United are holding talks with Nottingham Forest about a potential deal which would see a player from each side head the opposite way, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are now under huge pressure to raise cash by the end of Sunday as the PSR deadline for Premier League clubs looms.

They had hoped to sell Yankuba Minteh to Lyon, but the winger turned down the move and the club are looking at a number of options to balance the books.

Talks are currently happening with Nottingham Forest over a deal which would see Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson move to the City Ground and Anthony Elanga go the other way.

With Anderson being an academy product, such a deal could be hugely beneficial towards helping Newcastle stay within PSR rules.

Newcastle rate former Manchester United winger Elanga and think he could be a good fit.

Elanga made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Forest last season as they survived in the top flight.

The 22-year-old Swede provided nine assists in those games and also hit the back of the net on five occasions, with one of his goals coming against Newcastle.

What each player’s valuation would be in any deal remains to be seen.