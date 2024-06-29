Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson would prefer to stay at St James’ Park this summer and not join Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe’s side are in big trouble when it comes to meeting the Premier League’s PSR regulations by Sunday evening.

They desperately need to bring in cash and multiple deals are being looked at to get the Magpies out of jail.

One deal on the table is a potential swap which would see Anderson head to Nottingham Forest and Anthony Elanga go the other way.

As Anderson came through Newcastle’s youth set-up, selling him would be beneficial for the club’s PSR calculations.

The midfielder though would rather stay where he is.

Anderson, who has a deep connection to Newcastle, wants to stay at St James’ Park and not be sold.

Whether he will agree to head out of the door if Newcastle are in a difficult situation and set to breach the rules remains to be seen.

But without the player’s agreement, Newcastle’s bid to shift him to Nottingham Forest would be doomed to failure.