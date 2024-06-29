Newcastle United have a determination not to sell either Alexander Isak or Anthony Gordon despite being ‘in a mess with PSR’, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are heading towards Sunday’s PSR deadline without having brought in cash from player trading to make sure they are compliant.

If Newcastle do not sell before the end of Sunday, they will breach the Premier League’s financial rules and be in line for a punishment.

Chelsea have been looking at a possible move to land striker Isak, while Liverpool have discussed a swoop for Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle are now ‘in a mess with PSR’ as they head towards the deadline and they are discussing multiple deals in an attempt to balance the books.

It is claimed though that there is a determination for the club to avoid selling either Isak or Gordon.

Newcastle are discussing a possible swap deal with Nottingham Forest to send Elliot Anderson to the City Ground and sign Anthony Elanga.

Whether that deal could get Newcastle clear of PSR worries is unclear and the clock is now ticking down.

They had wanted to sell Yankuba Minteh to Lyon, but the winger was not keen on the move.