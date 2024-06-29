Newcastle United are planning to ease Sandro Tonali back into action in the Premier League before they would consider selling him, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies felt they had done a superb piece of business when they signed the Italian from AC Milan last summer, but Tonali had almost no impact last season.

Tonali managed eight Premier League appearances before he was banned for breaches of betting rules.

He has been linked with a possible return to AC Milan this summer, but that is not something Newcastle are considering now.

While the Magpies could consider cashing in on the Italian midfielder, they want to ease him back into Premier League action first.

Newcastle are keen to see Tonali get his career back on track and start to rebuild his reputation.

The club would also be looking to get back the £55m they shelled out to bring Tonali to St James’ Park in the first place.

Tonali scored on his Premier League opener last season as Newcastle crushed Aston Villa 5-1.

The Italian will want to make an equally good impression the next time Eddie Howe picks him in the Newcastle team next term.