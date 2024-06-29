Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest’s talks over a possible player swap deal involving Elliot Anderson and Anthony Elanga have also included Yankuba Minteh, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The St James’ Park outfit are heading for a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules unless they can bring in money by Sunday evening, which is the PSR deadline for this financial year.

Newcastle are working hard on multiple fronts and one area of discussion is with Nottingham Forest and centred on a deal for Elanga.

Newcastle have spoken about a deal for Elanga which would involve Anderson, who is reluctant to make the move.

In addition to Anderson though, Minteh’s name has also come up in discussions.

The winger would be a more like-for-like replacement for Elanga for Nottingham Forest and he shone while on loan at Feyenoord last season.

Newcastle were looking to sell Minteh to French side Lyon, but the wide-man is not interested in that move.

The City Ground could represent a more agreeable destination for Minteh, who wants to prove himself in the Premier League.

Elanga shone for Forest last term though and with the City Ground side looking in the clear on PSR with the departures of Orel Mangala and Moussa Nikahate, letting him go could be a headscratcher for some Reds fans.