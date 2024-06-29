Nottingham Forest do not want to sell Anthony Elanga to PSR crisis club Newcastle United and do not need to – but talks are still happening, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle find themselves in real trouble as Sunday’s PSR deadline approaches and they are running the risk of not meeting the rules and being in line for a potential points deduction.

They are scrambling to make sure that does not happen and talks have been held with Nottingham Forest over Elanga going to St James’ Park and Elliot Anderson or Yankuba Minteh going the other way.

The situation is more difficult for Newcastle though as Nottingham Forest are within PSR rules.

Forest are selling Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to French side Lyon and those deals see them in the clear.

The City Ground side have no need to sell Elanga to Newcastle and also do not want to.

Despite that, talks are still taking place, as Newcastle look for a potential solution to their PSR woes.

With Newcastle in a vulnerable position, Chelsea have looked at signing Alexander Isak and Liverpool discussed signing Anthony Gordon.

One bright spot for the Magpies appears to be that no club have yet made a serious play for midfield talisman Bruno Guimaraes.