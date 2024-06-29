Swansea City have been priced out of keeping Jamal Lowe, who is set to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The forward was on loan at Swansea from Premier League side Bournemouth last season and played regularly for the Welsh giants in the Championship.

He made 35 appearances for the Swans, making 12 goal contributions, and they were keen to keep hold of him.

Lowe though is poised to join Sheffield Wednesday and it is suggested that Swansea were priced out of keeping him.

The attacker will be a free agent in just days when his contract at Premier League side Bournemouth comes to an end.

Lowe is dropping down into the Championship and Swansea will have to find a way to stop him when they play Sheffield Wednesday next season.

The 29-year-old attacker faced the Owls twice in the Championship last term and on both outings scored against his soon to be club.

Swansea open their Championship campaign by heading to face Middlesbrough; they are due to play Sheffield Wednesday in October.