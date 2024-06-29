Newcastle United could offload a further player beyond Yankuba Minteh on Sunday to make sure they are within the Premier League’s PSR rules, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have been scrambling around and trying to bring in a decent amount of cash via a player exit as the PSR deadline on Sunday night looms.

They have now succeeded in agreeing a fee with Brighton to see Minteh move to the south coast and it will raise £33m.

It is unclear if that is enough to completely close the deficit needed and make Newcastle PSR compliant.

And it is suggested there is ‘talk of one more deal’ being possibly done on Sunday by Newcastle.

It is unclear who Newcastle could be lining up to exit St James’ Park on what could be a frantic Sunday.

They will also be crossing their fingers and hoping that Minteh’s move to Brighton does not fall through.

Minteh is happy to make the move to the south coast, despite also having had interest from Everton, but Brighton still need to push the deal over the line and give the winger his medical.