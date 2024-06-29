Tottenham Hotspur are ‘one to watch’ for a potential attempt to hijack Brentford’s bid to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Brentford are close to a stunning raid on Leeds for midfielder Gray, with a package which could reach around £40m having been agreed between the two clubs.

The Bees also have terms agreed with Gray and are expected to put him through a medical this evening.

Brentford are aware that other teams remain keen on Gray and could make a late bid to hijack their swoop for him.

And it is claimed that Tottenham are ‘one to watch’ in particular if a hijack attempt is made.

Cashing in on Gray will help Leeds to put concerns over PSR to bed as he is an academy product and his sale represents pure profit; it is claimed the Whites are confident there will be no need for more sales if he goes.

Whether Leeds would be able to keep hold of the likes of Crysencio Summerville though if offers come in remains to be seen.

Summerville may want to step up to the Premier League and not spend another season plying his trade in the Championship.