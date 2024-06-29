Whether Newcastle United could have their PSR prayers answered by a Saudi Arabian club is unclear as it is far from sure that a player they are keen on wants to move to the Middle East, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle are struggling to make sure they are compliant with the Premier League’s PSR rules by the close of play on Sunday.

They are across multiple different options to bring in the cash they would need to get out of jail before Monday.

Striker Callum Wilson has been tipped to be sold by the club this summer and he is open to a new adventure.

There is strong interest from Saudi Arabia in Wilson, but it is unclear if he is prepared to move to the Middle East.

The striker may want to stay in the Premier League rather than head to Saudi Arabia.

Three different Saudi Arabian sides have expressed interest in the experienced striker.

Selling Wilson to a Saudi club before Monday could get Newcastle out of their tough PSR situation, but it will not happen if the striker refuses to make the move.