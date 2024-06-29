Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray will be earning £75,000 per week at Brentford when he joins the Bees, according to talkSPORT.

In a surprise move, Leeds have agreed to sell Gray to Brentford and the midfielder is fully prepared to make the switch to the capital, despite his association with the Whites.

It is suggested that Gray had a release clause in his contract, but Brentford are paying more than the sum as they want to get the deal completed.

And the 18-year-old midfielder will be signing a hugely lucrative contract with Brentford.

The Bees are showing the power of Premier League money by giving Gray a deal which will see him earn a whopping £75,000 per week.

The transfer, if it is completed, will see Gray become Brentford’s record signing, in a further signal of the faith the Bees have in him.

Further Premier League clubs are also keen on Gray, but Brentford have moved quickly.

Gray has been impressed by the plan that Brentford have put in front of him and he is expected to now step up to the Premier League with the Bees.