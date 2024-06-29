Watford are considering signing Aston Villa defender Lino Sousa on a loan deal, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Hornets are selling midfielder Ismael Kone to Marseille for a substantial fee and are now looking at incomings.

The club are keen to bring in a left-back and are looking at several players, including QPR’s Kenneth Paal.

Also on Watford’s radar though is Aston Villa defender Sousa, who finished last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

The Hornets are thinking about a loan swoop for the 19-year-old.

That could appeal to Aston Villa, who signed Sousa from fellow Premier League side Arsenal in January this year.

Villa sent him straight out on loan to Plymouth in order that he could play regular senior team football to speed his development.

Sousa ended the season with eight Championship outings to his name, being booked once, against Preston North End.