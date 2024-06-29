West Ham United have seen an offer for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, who ‘never gets tired’, knocked back by the Italian side.

Danish midfielder Frendrup has consistently been linked with Premier League clubs in recent months.

He produced an impressive campaign in the Italian top flight for Genoa last term and only missed one league game, and that through suspension and not injury.

West Ham have looked closely at Frendrup and feel he could be a good addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

They went in with an offer of €25m for Frendrup, but according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, it has been rejected.

Genoa do not want to sell the midfielder this summer and would only rethink that view if a big offer arrives.

Frendrup is key to the Genoa side and they will not contemplate losing him now.

Coach Alberto Gilardinho has been overflowing with praise for the role that Frendrup plays in his side’s midfield and stressed he ‘never gets tired’.

“He runs 12-13 km per game”, Gilardino said in May.

“He never gets tired and has room for significant improvement.”

All eyes will be on whether West Ham go back to the table with an improved offer for Frendrup in the coming days and weeks.