Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray will hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur today to discuss a move to the north London club after a move to Brentford fell apart, according to The Athletic.

Gray underwent a medical at Brentford on Saturday after the London club felt that they had a deal in place with Leeds for the move.

However, the Whites have rejected the bid from Brentford due to disagreements over the payment structure and for the moment, a deal seems off.

Tottenham are now in negotiations to try and sign the Leeds midfielder in the ongoing transfer window and there is an expectation it could happen.

The teenage midfielder will have conversations with Tottenham today to discuss a transfer this summer.

Tottenham have been exploring the situation for several months and have moved in to exploit Brentford’s failure to get a deal over the line for the 18-year-old.

Discussions are ongoing and while no deal is in place, the parties expect to reach an agreement for the transfer.

Gray is a product of the Leeds academy and established himself as one of the first names in the team last season under Daniel Farke.

Losing him would be a blow for the Whites.