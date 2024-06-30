Hull City have received an official offer from Barcelona for Everton target Jaden Philogene, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

The 22-year-old winger is expected to move on from Hull in the ongoing summer transfer window amid interest from higher levels.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Everton are considering making a move for him in the transfer window.

However, Barcelona are also serious about getting their hands on him and taking the winger to the Nou Camp this summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Catalan giants have tabled a bid to sign him from Hull in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Barcelona have offered to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy based on the winger hitting certain targets.

The purchase clause is believed to be around the €23m mark and Barcelona are pushing to sign him.

Hull would likely prefer to sell a player who has two years left on contract at the MKM Stadium.

It remains to be seen how Everton will respond to the development.