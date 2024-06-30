Birmingham City have pressed the accelerator on their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, according to the Daily Record.

Leonard shone in League One while on loan at Northampton Town last season and Blues feel he can help their push to get back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

He has interest from a host of clubs within England and further afield, but Birmingham have a substantial budget to play with for League One level.

Now Blues are stepping up their efforts to land him and are claimed to want to get a £300,000 deal done soon.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies is convinced about Leonard’s qualities and wants him in through the door.

A consistent performer, the 22-year-old Glasgow-born midfielder appeared in all 46 of Northampton’s League One games last season.

He scored five times and provided six assists for his team-mates.

Brighton are prepared to do business for the Scot, who has now entered the final year of his deal on the south coast.