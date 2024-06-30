Birmingham City are set to see a player exit imminently with one of their stars due to undergo a medical on Monday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Blues have a big budget to use to get back to the Championship at the first attempt, but there will also be player exits too.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard has been subject to interest from Turkish club Sivasspor and the deal is moving quickly.

An agreement is now in place and Pritchard will fly to Turkey on Monday to be put through his medical paces.

Sivasspor finished a lofty seventh in the Turkish Super Lig last term and Pritchard is attracted to making the move.

Birmingham only landed the midfielder in the January transfer window earlier this year.

His impact was limited though and he was unable to help Blues to survive in the Championship.

Pritchard, 31, made a total of 34 appearances last season across spells with Sunderland and Birmingham, scoring once and providing a further six assists.