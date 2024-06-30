Brentford are relaxed about the situation with Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, who has yet to make a final decision amid Tottenham Hotspur pushing to sign him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bees thought they had a deal in place with Leeds to sign the midfielder and started to give him a medical on Saturday evening.

Gray agreed terms on a £75,000 a week contract at Brentford, but Leeds pulled the plug on the deal after being unhappy with the payment structure of the up to £40m fee.

Now Tottenham have come in for Gray and are looking to get a deal over the line, with the expectation they can do so.

Brentford though are claimed to be relaxed about the situation.

They remain keen on Gray and the midfielder has made no final decision on which club to join this summer.

The Bees may feel that they represent the next best step for Gray, who could be concerned about game time at Tottenham.

Leeds sold winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham in 2019, but he struggled for opportunities in north London and eventually exited the club permanently for Sunderland in 2022.