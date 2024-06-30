Ipswich Town attacker Freddie Ladapo is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and League One ahead of an expected Portman Road exit, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Town boss Kieran McKenna sent Ladapo out on loan to Charlton Athletic during the second half of last season, but he failed to make an impact in a struggling Addicks side.

He slipped out of favour under Nathan Jones towards the end of the campaign and is due back at Ipswich this summer.

The Premier League new boys are ready to offload Ladapo, who has a year left on his deal.

Ladapo will not be short of options as clubs in the Championship and League One are interested in him.

Which sides are in the hunt for the 31-year-old is unclear, but he seems unlikely to be at Ipswich next term.

Ladapo has scored goals at both Championship and League One level and netted a brace against Cardiff City for Ipswich in the first half of last term.

The striker has scored a total of 25 goals for Ipswich since joining the club, in 75 outings.