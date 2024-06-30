Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are both battling to sign Coventry City hitman Matt Godden, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Addicks are poised to lose striker Alfie May, who top scored in League One last season, while the U’s have a Championship campaign to sink their teeth into.

Coventry are prepared to sell Godden as soon as this week and will do business with whichever club offer the highest fee.

Godden, 32, is down the pecking order under Mark Robins at Coventry and the Sky Blues will sell him.

Joining Oxford would keep Godden in the Championship, but Charlton are suggested to have the money to possibly outbid the U’s.

Godden played in 35 Championship games for Coventry over the course of the recent season and struck six times.

He went on a run of five goals in six league games towards the start of the campaign, but then fell out of favour as the season went on.

Godden did face Oxford in the FA Cup third round and scored twice in a comprehensive 6-2 win for Coventry, who reached the semi-final.