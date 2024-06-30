Trabzonspor have presented a new offer to Southampton as they bid to sign Paul Onuachu once again.

The powerful striker impressed during a loan spell with the Black Sea Storm last term and they are desperate to sign him again this summer.

Southampton would rather sell Onuachu than loan him again, but Trabzonspor have been pushing for a new loan.

Their offers have so far failed, but according to Turkish daily Sabah, they have gone in with a new bid.

Again the offer is a loan, but with a purchase option included in it; it is unclear if the option could become an obligation under certain circumstances.

Whether that will be enough for Southampton remains to be seen, especially as Onuachu has interest from elsewhere.

Besiktas have been linked with Onuachu, along with Fenerbahce and Goztepe.

Onuachu is keen to return to Turkey and Trabzonspor have insisted he has told them he wants to join them once again.