Crystal Palace have been boosted in their hopes of landing a free agent target this summer as he is keen on a Selhurst Park move, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles are set to suffer the blow of Michael Olise joining Bayern Munich, but are keen to shrug it off and back boss Oliver Glasner.

One player Crystal Palace are chasing is former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon.

The left-back is departing Tottenham this summer and Palace are looking closely at snapping him up.

And in a boost for the Eagles, Sessegnon is keen on making the switch to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace would be signing him as cover and could make him an offer to join Glasner’s squad.

The 24-year-old missed Tottenham’s entire Premier League season through injury and will be looking to get his career back on track with his next move.

Sessegnon made a total of 57 appearances for Tottenham during his time on the books in north London and scored three times.