Crystal Palace would be due a significant sell-on if Bayern Munich cash in on Michael Olise in the future, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Olise has agreed to a move to the German giants this summer despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Bayern Munich have been left shocked by the total amount they will have to pay to trigger the release clause in the winger’s contract.

The figure will eventually reach the £50m mark and Crystal Palace are standing firm on getting the full fee.

Palace would also be a due significant fee if Olise leaves Bayern Munich for big money later in his career.

The Eagles have inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the potential agreement with the Bavarians this summer.

Crystal Palace are confident the switch will not be the winger’s last major move of his career despite the stature of Bayern Munich.

They are confident that Olise could have one more, big move and it would further fill Crystal Palace’s coffers in the future.