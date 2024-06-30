Erik ten Hag has been in direct contact with Joshua Zirkzee to convince him to join Manchester United this summer but his preference is still to join AC Milan.

AC Milan are prepared to pay this €40m release clause and have already agreed personal terms with the forward.

However, they are in no mood to meet his agent’s €15m commission demand and Kia Joorabchian has also been insistent on getting that figure.

Manchester United are now in talks with his representatives to agree on a deal and are also prepared to trigger the clause in his Bologna contract.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ten Hag has swung into the business and has been in touch with the Dutchman.

The Manchester United manager spoke to his compatriot about his potential role in the team if he joins the club this summer.

Zirkzee heard the pitch from his fellow Dutchman but would still prefer to join AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Rossoneri are still nowhere close to an agreement with Joorabchian on the agent commission issue.

Manchester United are pushing and have the financial might to eventually convince Zirkzee to move to England.