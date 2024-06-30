Rafael van der Vaart has conceded that he expected to see more from Christian Eriksen during Denmark’s defeat against Germany on Saturday night.

Denmark crashed out of the European Championship after they lost 2-0 in the round of 16 against Germany.

It was a scrappy win for the home side but Denmark also struggled to impose themselves and finally had to pay for a poor performance overall.

Eriksen is the talisman of the Denmark side in the middle of the park and Van der Vaart admitted that everyone expected to see more from the Manchester United midfielder.

The Dane is a popular figure because of the health battles he has fought in the last three years to play at the top level again, but the former Ajax star insisted that with his class, he should have played better.

Van der Vaart said on Studio Fussball on NOS (via Voetbal Primeur): “I expected a lot more from him.

“Also, for Eriksen, we all have a soft spot for him because of what happened to his heart.

“You could still see the class from that bit of play [in the first half].”

“But he could use a bit more, I have to be honest.”

Eriksen will return to Manchester United later in the summer with suggestions that the club are open to offers for him.