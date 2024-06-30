Gary Neville has insisted that it is unrealistic to hope that England can go all the way in the European Championship performing and playing at their current level.

England were moments away from crashing out of the European Championship against Slovakia tonight before Jude Bellingham scored an equaliser to make it 1-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Slovakian heads dropped and Harry Kane scored the winner to make it 2-1 in the first minute of extra time to send England through to the quarter-finals of the summer tournament in Germany.

Gareth Southgate has been roundly criticised for England’s prosaic performances in the European Championship until now and Neville believes there will be more clamour for changes ahead of the last-eight clash against Switzerland.

He stressed that England cannot hope to go all the way in the tournament if they continue to play like this.

The former England defender said on ITV: “Everybody in the country has been crying out for more change.

“The same clamour will happen again for Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold to come in to create more balance and more excitement.

“To think you can go through a one-month tournament playing the way we are doing is unrealistic.”

England will take on Switzerland in their last-eight clash at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf next Saturday.