Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, fresh off signing Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, have communicated an offer for Leeds United target Joe Rodon, according to football.london.

Kieran McKenna is getting his squad ready for the top flight and Hutchinson has joined from Chelsea on a club record fee.

McKenna now wants to beef up his defensive options and his eyes have been drawn to Tottenham Hotspur for a solution.

Spurs defender Rodon is the man Ipswich want, with McKenna seeing him at close quarters in the Championship last term during his loan stint at Leeds.

Ipswich have now communicated a verbal offer to Tottenham for Rodon, but have yet to make it formally or put it in writing.

Rodon is also wanted by Leeds, where he shone on loan, while Leicester City are keen.

The Welsh defender is currently abroad at a training camp.

A move to Portman Road would hand Rodon the chance to play Premier League football next season and he is a player Tottenham are prepared to move on this summer.

He formed a solid defensive partnership with Ethan Ampadu at Leeds last term.