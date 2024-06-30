Liverpool ‘seem willing’ to pay a big fee for the signature of Newcastle United linked goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, it has been suggested in Spain.

Valencia have been looking to cash in on the goalkeeper this summer and Newcastle United have held talks over a deal.

However, Los Che’s financial demands to a Newcastle official caused the Magpies to cool their interest and if the price is not reduced then they may be unlikely to return.

Now a further Premier League side are interested in Mamardashvili in the shape of Liverpool.

The Reds are interested in the shot-stopper and, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes ‘seem willing’ to pay a big fee for his services.

Liverpool are set to lose goalkeeper Adrian this summer, despite offering him a new deal, as he is heading to Real Betis.

And Reds number two Caoimhin Kelleher is keen to move on in search of regular first team football.

Number one shot-stopper Alisson is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, but there is little sign so far that he is leaving.

Landing Mamardashvili would be a big statement on the part of Liverpool, especially as Valencia are looking to earn around the €40m mark.

Whether Newcastle come back remains to be seen, especially amid suggestions they are looking to bring in goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos