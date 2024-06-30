Manchester United are amongst the clubs trying to hijack Bayern Munich’s move for Michael Olise but the winger is still pushing to join the Bavarians this summer.

Olise has decided to choose Bayern Munich over interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

However, the German giants have discovered that triggering the release clause in his Crystal Palace contract is more complicated and expensive than previously anticipated.

But it has been claimed that the deal is not in jeopardy at the moment despite the complications.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are one of the clubs trying to hijack the deal.

The Premier League giants have been interested in him for several months but Olise has been clear about joining the German giants.

Manchester United are attempting to ruin Bayern Munich’s pursuit but the player is clear about moving to the Bavarians.

Personal terms are in place and he is still intending to sign a five-year contract with the club.

A medical was expected to take place this week but Bayern Munich are now planning to put Olise through the checks next week as they finalise the details of the deal with Crystal Palace.