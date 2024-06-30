Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte is not being discussed as an option at Bayern Munich at this stage of the summer transfer window.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the French champions this summer.

He has emerged as a serious target for Manchester United, who have held initial talks over trying to take him to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

There are also claims that Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign the Uruguay international in the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, he is not a target for Bayern Munich at his stage of the summer.

Bayern Munich are currently focused on tying up the deal to sign Michael Olise amidst Manchester United’s attempts to hijack it.

They are not considering getting their hands on Ugarte, who would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are holding internal discussions ahead of tabling a potential bid to land the midfielder in the coming days and weeks.