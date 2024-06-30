Sheffield Wednesday are set to add to their squad on Monday as they close in on another signing, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Owls boss Danny Rohl is busy in the transfer market and snapped up Jamal Lowe and Svante Ingelsson in recent days.

Now the Championship club are ready for another signing and it is goalkeeper James Beadle who is expected to come in through the door.

Beadle spent the second half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Brighton and played a big part in helping the Owls survive in the Championship.

Rohl wants the shot-stopper back and is set to get his wish.

Beadle is expected to be back at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, with the deal again being a loan one.

He enjoyed his stint at Hillsborough and is happy to return and reunite with Rohl.

Brighton are also happy to see Beale clock regular game time in the second tier as he continues his development.