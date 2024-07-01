Archie Gray has completed a medical and signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur to seal his departure from Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old midfielder is on the cusp of sealing his departure from Leeds where he established himself last season.

Tottenham jumped into the chase for him as Brentford failed to agree a fee structure with Leeds over the weekend despite the player agreeing to the move and the Bees triggering a release clause.

The north London club wasted little time in selling him the move and worked out personal terms on a contract with the player and his representatives.

It has been claimed that Gray is now a Tottenham player for all intents and purposes, barring an announcement.

A medical has been completed and the midfielder has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with Spurs.

Leeds are earning a fee of £25m from his departure plus the arrival of Joe Rodon on a permanent deal.

The Welshman is currently in the United States, which has delayed the paperwork, but an announcement is expected later today.