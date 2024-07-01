Aston Villa transfer target Carlos Soler could be the next player to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 27-year-old, who moved to France only in September 2022, ended last season with 28 appearances overall for the French champions making six goal contributions.

However, he is being linked with a move away from the club this summer, with multiple clubs showing interest in signing him.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is a keen admirer of Soler and has been linked with wanting him at Villa Park next season.

And, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actu, Soler could be the next player out of the Parc des Princes exit door.

The Villans have already sold one midfielder in the form of Douglas Luiz to Juventus to be on the positive side of the Premier League’s PSR rules

Soler could help them fill that void, though they must fend off competition from multiple clubs from Spain, Saudi Arabia and Portugal to sign him.

Villarreal are currently pushing to bring Soler back to La Liga, but the midfielder could be tempted by the idea of playing for Emery at Aston Villa.