Alfie May was prepared to stay at Charlton Athletic this summer but was essentially eased out of the door by manager Nathan Jones, according to the Daily Mirror.

May was the top scorer in League One last season with 23 goals despite playing for a Charlton side who finished 16th in the league table.

With only a year left on his contract, the forward is now on his way to joining Birmingham City on a permanent deal after they beat Huddersfield Town to him.

Blues pushed hard to sign the marksman as they wanted League One experience in their team in their bid to get straight back up to the Championship.

However, the striker intended to fulfil his contract at Charlton and was ready to stay at the club in the ongoing transfer window.

But the decision to sell him by made Jones, who played a big role in keeping Charlton in League One last season.

The Charlton boss essentially showed the door to the forward and he is now set to end up at St. Andrew’s.

It remains to be seen how Jones intends to fill the gap left by the departure of May this summer.

If Jones struggles to replace May’s goals in the side then questions could be asked by fans critical of the sale of the striker.