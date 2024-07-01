Charlton Athletic forward Alfie May is on his way to Birmingham City after Blues hijacked Huddersfield Town’s move for the player, according to talkSPORT.

May enjoyed an impressive season with Nathan Jones’ team, finishing as the highest scorer in League One.

His goalscoring prowess has been sought after by Huddersfield Town as they aim for an immediate comeback to the Championship.

However, the Terriers were unable to agree a fee with Charlton Athletic, allowing Birmingham City to come in.

Charlton have in fact accepted a bid from Birmingham City and the player is now in the final stages of switching to his new club.

He is on his way to Birmingham to conclude his move and put pen-to-paper to a contract with Chris Davies’ team.

The deal will come as a setback for Huddersfield Town, who will now have to look elsewhere to solve their goalscoring problems.

The 30-year-old is a proven goalscorer at League One level and all eyes will be on how Charlton replace him.