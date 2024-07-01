Champions League side PSV Eindhoven have made enquiries for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg but his asking price is likely to be a major stumbling block.

The 22-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Mainz and the German club had first refusal on him for around €5m.

However, it is unclear how solid the agreement was between the two clubs and despite Mainz wanting to sign him, the centre-back is scheduled to return to Liverpool.

Liverpool want to cash in on Van der Berg and sell him this summer and he is attracting interest from the Dutch Eredivisie’s champions.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad (via Voetbal Primeur), PSV have made enquiries into the possibility of signing the centre-back.

The Dutch giants want to bring in a centre-back to replace Andre Ramalho, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Van der Berg has been identified as a potential replacement but any move for him would be expensive for PSV.

Liverpool want at least €20m from his sale, which is expected to be an obstacle for the Dutch giants this summer.

Moving to PSV would hand Van den Berg the chance to play in the Champions League next season.