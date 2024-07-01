Former Charlton Athletic star Chris Solly is set to join the Addicks academy coaching staff, according to the South London Press.

The 33-year-old came through Charlton Athletic’s academy system and featured 313 times for the club.

Solly left Charlton in 2020 and joined non league side Ebbsfleet United as a free agent in December.

The right-back helped Ebbsfleet climb back to the National League in the 2022/23 season.

And he announced his retirement after helping Ebbsfleet stay up in the National League last season.

The former Charlton captain is set to return to the Valley in the summer, as he will join the academy coaching staff.

Charlton have decided to bring their former academy product, Solly, back to the club to help guide the academy players with his experience.

Solly will now unfold a new chapter in his career as he will be looking to mould a new generation of Charlton Athletic academy players.