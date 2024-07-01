Chelsea want to loan out their teenage midfielder Leo Castledine to either one of the mid or lower-table Championship clubs or any strong club in League One, according to the BBC.

The 18-year-old has been a regular for both Chelsea’s Under-18 and Under-23 teams and has also been a threatening presence in front of goal.

In the 41 matches he has played for the Pensioners’ Under-18 team, Castledine has scored 17 goals and has also added 14 more in 36 appearances for their Under-23 side.

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino handed him his senior debut last term in the 6-1 EFL Cup win against Middlesbrough.

He is highly-rated at his club and the Pensioners plan to augment his growth by sending him out on a temporary basis.

Chelsea will entertain offers from either a mid or lower-table Championship club for Castledine.

They will also be open to a move to one of the stronger League One clubs.

However, no permanent offers will be entertained by Chelsea for Castledine.

He has a contract with the London-based club running until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen where he ends up in the window.