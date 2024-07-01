Saudi Arabian outfits are waiting to see whether Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has changed his mind on a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 30-year-old Paraguayan international featured 33 times for Newcastle last season and is expected to leave this summer.

Newcastle want to offload Almiron and they agreed to a deal with Al-Shabab in the January transfer window, but the player rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Almiron is again gathering interest from Saudi Pro League outfits, but they are waiting for the confirmation of the Paraguayan international’s change of heart regarding a move to the Middle East.

Newcastle want a fee in the region of £20m for Almiron, who has two more years left on his contract.

Al-Shabab have retained their interest in the winger, but they require positive encouragement from Almiron before they make a move.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are not interested in signing the Newcastle star, but another Saudi outfit, Al-Qadsiah, have Almiron on their transfer wishlist.

Newcastle are open to offers, and they will be hoping that the 30-year-old will agree to a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.