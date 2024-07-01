Crystal Palace are ‘pushing hard’ to do a deal with Wolfsburg for the signature of Aster Vranckx, with the talks expected to ‘proceed more intensively’ over the next 24 hours.

The Eagles are suffering a big blow this summer with the expected loss of Michael Olise to German giants Bayern Munich.

They are keen to back boss Oliver Glasner, who made a huge impression towards the end of the season, and have already bolstered his squad.

Palace want to bring in Belgium international Vranckx from German side Wolfsburg and are ready to pay his €10m asking price.

The Premier League side are ‘pushing hard’ to get Vranckx, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that talks will ‘proceed more intensively’ over the course of the next 24 hours with Vranckx’s entourage.

The Eagles have prepared a five-year deal for the midfielder to sign.

Vranckx continues to attract attention from Italian top flight side Napoli, but it appears to be Crystal Palace who are making the most decisive moves in the race to sign him.