Crystal Palace are set to receive a chunk of cash from Rob Street’s move to Lincoln City from Cheltenham Town, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala saw enough of Street during the first half of last season and a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town before than to want him at Sincil Bank.

A fee has been agreed with Cheltenham for Street’s services and the forward has now passed a medical with the Imps.

The deal is set to be completed on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace, where Street came through the youth ranks, have a sell-on clause in him.

As a result they are set to bank a whopping 40 per cent of the fee that Cheltenham receive.

The total fee could reach six figures if all the add-ons in the agreement come into play.

That means Palace will get a cash influx from Street’s move to Lincoln this summer.