Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is bound for League One side Wycombe Wanderers, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Bakinson is now a free agent after his contract at Danny Rohl’s Owls ran out at the end of June.

The midfielder made eight appearances in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday over the first half of the season before being loaned out to League One side Charlton Athletic.

Bakinson played for the Addicks against Wycombe in the final game of the League One season and is now set to join the club.

Wycombe have agreed a deal with Bakinson and he is poised to sign for them on a permanent basis.

It will mean the midfielder will continue his career in League One.

Wycombe finished a respectable tenth in the League One table last season and boss Matt Bloomfield will look to Bakinson to strengthen his squad.

Bakinson will look to impress over pre-season and get up to speed ahead of Wycombe’s League One opener against glamour side Wrexham.