Hull City want to make sure they make a profit on Ryan Longman, who is wanted by Millwall and Birmingham City, according to the South London Press.

Longman is attracting serious interest in the ongoing transfer window and Hull are ready to cash in on him.

The 23-year-old forward has interest from within the Championship in the shape of Millwall, where he was on loan last season, while League One sides Birmingham City and Wrexham are keen.

While Hull are prepared to sell the attacker, they have a clear idea of the deal they are looking for.

The Tigers splashed out an undisclosed fee for Longman and want a seven-figure fee for him as they are keen to make a profit.

Longman made 35 appearances for Millwall in the Championship during his loan spell last term, scoring three times, and the Lions want him back.

Birmingham though have a substantial budget as they aim to win instant promotion from League One and that may be an attractive move for Longman.

Ambitious Wrexham, under their celebrity owners, are also in the mix for the Hull forward.